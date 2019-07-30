Eagles Guitarist's Widow Won't Give Up Info, Hospital Says

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A New York City hospital accused of causing the death of Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey has told a state judge that the wrongful death suit filed by his widow should be dismissed for her failure to comply with a discovery request seeking production of band contracts. Dr. Steven Itzkowitz and Mount Sinai Hospital told a Manhattan Supreme Court judge on July 26 that Glenn Frey’s widow, Cindy Frey, refuses to hand over documents pertaining to her suit accusing the gastroenterologist and the hospital of causing the Grammy Award-winning musician’s death in January 2016 at the age of 67. The suit claims...

