Leading Hollywood Public Relations Firms To Merge

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Two of Hollywood’s leading public relations agencies announced a merger Tuesday that will bring over 30 global brands and over 500 entertainers, athletes and creators under one roof, meaning two firms that were once fierce competitors will now be working together. PMK*BNC and Rogers & Cowan called the move a “game-changing and transformative moment” for the agency, although both agencies are already owned by the publicly traded American advertising company, Interpublic Group. The merger means that the same firm representing Google will now represent competitors Microsoft and Samsung and that the firm representing Mastercard will also represent competitor American Express....

