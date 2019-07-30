Texas Opioid MDL Gets 2020 Trial Dates

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge on Tuesday announced that the first trials brought by Dallas and Bexar counties in the state’s consolidated multidistrict litigation alleging opioid makers and distributors made false and misleading statements about the drugs will be held in October of 2020. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff — who helps oversee the county’s opioid task force — said that the trial date is a “major milestone” in the litigation and that Bexar County will be the site of the first wave of trials in the MDL. The announcement follows a decision on Friday by Judge Robert Schaffer, who is overseeing the MDL in...

