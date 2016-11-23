Epstein Accuser Says Dershowitz Is Using Fees To Bully Her

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- An alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim has said that right-wing personality Michael Cernovich's request to compel her to pay costs in a Second Circuit appeal is an attempt by Cernovich and Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz to intimidate her, prompting Cernovich to apologize and distance himself from the professor. Cernovich had asked the Second Circuit to award him costs in an appeal over unsealing court documents in Virginia Giuffre's defamation lawsuit against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, whom Giuffre claims helped traffic underage girls for Epstein, Dershowitz and other powerful men's pleasure. But in a brief filed on Monday, Giuffre said she...

