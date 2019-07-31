Filmmakers Can't Pause UK Insurance Fight For US Case

Law360, London (July 31, 2019, 5:47 PM BST) -- Allianz and other insurers can move ahead with litigation in England over a completion guarantee made to filmmakers behind “Starbright,” a multimillion-dollar movie, despite a lawsuit and arbitration over the dispute in California, a London court ruled Wednesday. Deputy Master William Henderson said in his judgment at the High Court that the issue at the heart of the dispute — whether the film was finished on time to specification — did not fall within the scope of an arbitration provision in the film’s completion guarantee. For that reason, Deputy Master Henderson said, he would not stay a case brought in England by European...

