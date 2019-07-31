J&J Tried To Invade Atty Privilege In Talc Case, Judge Told

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (July 31, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a mesothelioma victim accused a Johnson & Johnson lawyer of trying to invade upon attorney-client privilege at a New Jersey state trial Wednesday by asking his client whether he had previously said attorneys were the first to tell him that the company’s baby powder caused his cancer. In an apparent reference to his deposition testimony, J&J attorney Diane Sullivan of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP posed that question during her cross-examination of Will Ronning before a nine-member jury at a trial over claims that he and three other people developed the fatal disease by using the product. Plaintiffs' attorney...

