Norcross Can't Kill NJ's Tax Break Probe, Judge Says

Law360, Trenton (July 31, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge on Wednesday tossed Democratic power broker George E. Norcross' lawsuit seeking to shut down Gov. Phil Murphy's investigation of an $11 billion corporate tax break program that benefited the mogul's business interests, ruling the argument that the governor has no authority to conduct the probe "doesn't make sense." A judge rejected an argument by George Norcross, shown in 2013, that New Jersey’s governor couldn’t legally investigate the state Economic Development Authority over how it hands out tax breaks. (AP) Reading an opinion from the bench of her Trenton courtroom, Superior Court Judge Mary C. Jacobson rejected the assertion...

