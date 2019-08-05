Facebook, Google, Twitter Reveal Tax Hit From Altera Ruling

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Google, Facebook and Twitter have taken a combined $1.6 billion income tax hit from June's Ninth Circuit decision to reinstate IRS rules requiring related parties in intercompany cost-sharing arrangements to share stock-based compensation expenses, recent SEC filings show. Alphabet Inc., the holding company for Google LLC, recently told investors that Altera's Ninth Circuit ruling had reversed a $418 million net tax benefit for the company. (AP) The Silicon Valley powerhouses were among major tech industry players to disclose, in financial statements to investors via the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, negative effects from the appeals court's opinion in Altera Corp. v. Commissioner....

