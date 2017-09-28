Tip On $2.8B Life Time Buyout Deserves 18 Mos., Feds Say

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors want an 18-month sentence for a man who passed insider stock tips before Life Time Fitness Inc.’s $2.8 billion private equity buyout, they told a Chicago federal judge on Tuesday. Peter A. Kourtis, one of numerous people charged over the passing of a tip that originated with a former Life Time vice president, should get 18 months under a 2018 plea deal that guaranteed him a 40% discount on the guidelines sentence, prosecutors said ahead of Kourtis' scheduled Aug. 13 sentencing. Kourtis “has clearly demonstrated a recognition and affirmative acceptance of personal responsibility for his criminal conduct,” they noted, earning...

