Market Basket Worker Sues Over 'Abysmal' Retirement Plan

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A former Market Basket employee hit the New England supermarket chain’s operator with a proposed class action claiming it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by steering workers' retirement savings into a company profit sharing plan that generated weak returns. Paul Toomey on Tuesday sued DeMoulas Super Markets Inc. in Massachusetts federal court claiming that the profit-sharing plan performed “far worse” than hundreds of other retirement plans that were of comparable size. The suit said the company’s approach was to invest most of the plan assets in “fixed income accounts” that yielded poor returns. “Out of 674 similarly-sized retirement plans across...

