Woody Allen's Claims Over $68M Amazon Deal Trimmed

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday found that director Woody Allen can't seek damages over Amazon's publicity of a $68 million, four-film deal the company ditched following the public resurfacing of a molestation allegation against Allen amid the #MeToo movement, though he can still seek damages over the individual films. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote ruled that Allen's multi-film deal with Amazon expressly prevents Allen from suing Amazon over the "extensive publicity" that followed the deal with the director. She also found that the director's breach-of-contract claims over the multi-film deal were superfluous considering the same claims were made...

