Katy Perry's 'Dark Horse' Costs Diminished Profits, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (August 1, 2019, 12:13 AM EDT) -- The cost to promote Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" diminished any profits Capitol Records made from the hit single, a label executive told a California federal jury Wednesday in the damages portion of a copyright trial, while counsel for the rap artists suing Perry pointed out some of those costs included thousands of dollars for her hair styling. Steve Drellishak, a vice president at Capitol Records' parent company Universal Music Group, told the jury the record label made about $12 million in revenue from 2013's "Dark Horse," but spent $11.7 million to produce, promote and distribute the toe-tapping single, giving the label...

