Gaming Industry Pro Joins Blank Rome in Pa., NJ

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A former general counsel and compliance director for casinos and gaming companies in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida and Nevada has joined the corporate litigation and gaming groups at Blank Rome LLP, the firm announced. Holly L. Eicher is now of counsel at the firm’s Philadelphia and Princeton, New Jersey, offices, where she will continue to help clients in the gaming industry to expand and remain in compliance with state and federal regulations, she told Law360 on Friday. “It’s an exciting time in the gaming industry right now — the gaming space is changing,” she said. “A number of jurisdictions are working...

