Epstein Trial Could Be Held As Soon As June 2020

Law360, New York (July 31, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday tentatively blocked off time on his calendar for June 2020 to try the sex trafficking case against financier Jeffrey Epstein, but declined to set a formal trial date after the parties sparred over the specific timing. Epstein was arraigned earlier this month after a grand jury indicted him on charges based on allegations that he "sexually exploited and abused dozens of girls at his homes" in New York and Florida, according to court filings. He was denied bail two weeks ago with the court ruling his application was "irretrievably inadequate" and that he posed a...

