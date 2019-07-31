$17B Or Zilch? Okla., J&J Make Final Pitches After Opioid Trial

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma and Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday recommended wildly divergent outcomes for a first-in-the-nation trial over a drugmaker’s opioid crisis liability, with the state seeking more than $17 billion and J&J asserting that it owes no money at all. The parties outlined their vastly disparate payment desires — Oklahoma’s contains nine zeroes, while J&J’s contains only one — in gargantuan filings submitted to Oklahoma Judge Thad Balkman. The judge presided over a dramatic trial in state court in Norman, Oklahoma, from late May to mid-July and is expected to render a final judgment during the last week of August. In a 730-page...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS