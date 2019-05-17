Investors Argue Over Lead Plaintiff Role In Lyft IPO Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Several Lyft Inc. investors squabbled over who should be appointed lead plaintiff in their proposed class action accusing the ride-hailing company of covering up problems with its new bike-sharing fleet ahead of its initial public offering, each arguing that they had the largest financial interest. In California federal court Tuesday, a group of three individual shareholders dubbed the Lyft Investor Group and an individual investor named Rick Keiner opposed each other's bids to be named lead plaintiff in the suit, as well as that of another investor named Terry S. Bradford. Both the Lyft Investor Group, represented by Levi & Korsinsky LLP,...

