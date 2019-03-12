USAA Dodges Suit Over Vehicle Reimbursement Policy

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The United Services Automobile Association on Wednesday escaped a policyholder's proposed class action claiming it illegally excludes sales tax and title transfer fees when compensating customers for the full cost of their totaled vehicles. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said Malaika Coleman's breach-of-contract claims against USAA and subsidiary Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Co. placed too much emphasis on the definition of the phrase "actual cash value" without considering its context in her policy. The phrase is clearly defined as the limit of their liability when reimbursing Coleman's total vehicle loss, "not the amount that defendants promised to pay her," Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS