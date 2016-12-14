2 Ex-Execs Want Platinum Bond Fraud Convictions Flipped

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Two former Platinum Partners executives have asked a New York federal court to overturn their convictions for fraud and conspiracy to defraud investors in what the government called the "Black Elk bond scheme." Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht and former Co-Chief Investment Officer David Levy told the court in separate motions Tuesday that the government did not present enough evidence to show that they controlled Beechwood, a purported affiliate of Platinum that the government said they used to swing votes and perpetuate the scheme. Each asked the court either to vacate their convictions and order them acquitted or to order a new...

