J&J Reaches Settlement In Body Wash False Ad Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday reached a settlement with a woman claiming the company duped customers into buying stress-relief lotion and body wash that are no better than placebos, ending the suit in New York federal court. Yajaira Sullivan filed a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice. According to court documents, attorneys for both Sullivan and Johnson & Johnson told the court at a hearing on July 15 that they reached a settlement. Details of the settlement were not available Wednesday. Sullivan sued in May, claiming that while Johnson & Johnson's Aveeno Stress Relief moisturizing lotion and body wash refer to "clinical...

