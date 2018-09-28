CFTC's Energy Insider Trading Suit Moves To Texas

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Wednesday transferred to Texas a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission suit accusing an energy commodities broker of using a friend's account to profit on nonpublic information about his clients' block trades, finding that the alleged scheme was rooted primarily in the Lone Star State. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels transferred the CFTC’s suit against Houston-based energy commodities brokerage firm EOX Holdings LLC and broker Andrew Gizienski to Texas, finding that EOX’s office in New York is “inconsequential” in the face of the alleged misconduct's location in Houston. The court also found that the change in...

