Arbitrator Told To Clarify Trading Firm's $3.6M Award

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A biotechnology company will not have to pay a $3.6 million arbitration award to a trading firm over an alleged breach of a financing agreement just yet after a New York federal judge sent it back to the arbitrator for clarification on whether the amount was properly calculated. ​​​​​​ Generex Biotechnology Corp. had argued that the award issued to Three Brothers Trading LLC was tied to an incorrect valuation of stock warrants it said were actually worthless, court documents show. Warrants are securities that let the holder buy stock at a set price until a designated end date. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla found Wednesday that there...

