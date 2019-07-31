Manatt Phelps & Phillips Hit With $10M Calif. Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP and one of its former attorneys have been hit with a $10 million malpractice suit in California state court by a one-time client who claims that the firm provided inadequate services and that the attorney improperly helped sue him after moving to Sheppard Mullin. In a complaint filed in Los Angeles on July 29, Chad Ruskey said he hired Manatt and Los Angeles-area attorney Jordan Hamburger to represent him and his company BrandRep LLC in its 2017 sale to BrandRep Holdings LLC. Among other services, Hamburger advised Ruskey on the transfer of his ownership interests, the...

