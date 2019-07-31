Steel Producer Sues Commerce Over Duty Exclusion Denials

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s system for granting exclusions from its 25% standing tariff on steel came under fire Tuesday at the U.S. Court of International Trade as a Texas-based producer accused the U.S. Department of Commerce of unfairly denying its exclusion request. JSW Steel USA Inc., an American subsidiary of the Indian steel giant, told the CIT that Commerce denied the company’s bid to have its imported steel slab exempt from the tariff even though the slab was not sufficiently available from a U.S. producer. “Commerce ignored the record evidence establishing that the steel slab JSW USA imports is not presently available...

