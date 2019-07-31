Cisco Inks $8.6M Deal To End Surveillance-Tech FCA Claims

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Cisco Systems Inc. will pay $8.6 million to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act by knowingly peddling flawed video surveillance gear to government agencies, according to a law firm involved in the case and Wednesday filings in New York federal court. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara on Wednesday approved a stipulation to dismiss the case based on the government’s representation that a deal had been hammered out with the tech titan to end the claims under the FCA and similar state-level laws. According to a news release the same day from Phillips & Cohen LLP, which represented James...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS