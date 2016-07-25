Korn, Tool Ask To Weigh In On Zeppelin's 9th Circ. Rehearing

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Sean Lennon, musicians from Korn and Tool, and 120 other artists have asked the full Ninth Circuit to let them weigh in on a high-profile copyright lawsuit accusing Led Zeppelin of stealing the intro to "Stairway to Heaven" from an obscure song, saying its decision could impact artists around the world. In an amicus brief filed on Tuesday by the 123 artists, the Nashville Songwriters Association International and the Songwriters of North America, the artists said they have an interest in the outcome of the case, because if the full Ninth Circuit sides with the findings of a three-judge panel, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS