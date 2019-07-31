Insurer Unwilling To Go To Bat For Rawlings In False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Rawlings can’t use insurance to defend itself in a lawsuit alleging its baseball bats are heavier than advertised because its policy doesn’t cover false advertising claims, according to a lawsuit filed by the insurance company. In a complaint filed Wednesday, James River Insurance Co. asked a California federal court for a declaratory judgment that it's not obligated to cover Rawlings in the proposed class action. The insurer argues that its policy would have covered the sports equipment company against claims that one of its bats caused physical harm to someone, but that isn’t the case here. The underlying suit brought by Richard...

