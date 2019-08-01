Miami Attorney Disbarred For Aiding In $1M QVC Theft

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 11:03 AM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday disbarred a Miami attorney who is in prison for helping a former QVC Inc. marketing director steal more than $1 million from the company through fraudulent billing schemes. The high court adopted the report of Judge Laura Shearon Cruz, who is serving as referee in the Florida Bar's disciplinary case, that recommended disbarring Eric Allen Waraftig for helping the QVC director dupe the company into paying for personal expenses including first-class travel, luxury hotel stays, spa treatments and fancy clothing. The Supreme Court also ordered Waraftig to pay for the Florida Bar's $1,340 in costs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS