3rd Circ. To Review Cert. Denial For Sleepy's Drivers

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit agreed Thursday to consider whether a New Jersey federal court was wrong to deny class certification to delivery drivers for Sleepy’s LLC on the grounds that the mattress company's spotty records made it too hard to deduce who was in the proposed class. Attorneys for Sam Hargrove, Andre Hall and Marco Eusebio claimed that the lower court was wrong to rule that the proposed class of full-time, single-route drivers couldn’t be determined from Sleepy’s records such as driver rosters, gate logs and financial records, given that the mattress company required each driver to “incorporate” so that each company,...

