Ex-NFL Star Must Arbitrate Turf Injury: Texas Appeals Court

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A premises liability lawsuit by former NFL two-time Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans against the Houston Texans took a hit Thursday as a Texas appellate court ordered the case go to arbitration under the league's collective bargaining agreement, despite the suit overcoming initial hurdles to keep the claims in court. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit of Texas said a trial judge was wrong in denying a bid to force Ryans' premise liability claims over the removable grass turf at the Texans' NRG Stadium to arbitration under the terms of the CBA. The former Texans...

