Excluded CRT Buyers Blast New Price-Fixing Deal

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- When class counsel for indirect buyers from 21 states and D.C. struck a new price-fixing settlement with Toshiba, Panasonic, LG and other cathode ray tube manufacturers, they violated “fiduciary duties” to the remaining states excluded from the original deal, attorneys for the omitted buyers told a California federal judge Wednesday. The class attorneys for indirect purchasers in 21 states and the District of Columbia — which have created exceptions to the federal prohibition on indirect antitrust damages claims — appear to have “intentionally excluded” states that have their own exceptions and were left out of the original $576.8 million bundle of...

