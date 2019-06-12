Borrowers Slam Litigation Funder's Bid To Beat Class Claims

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Borrowers alleging Oasis Legal Finances LLP swindled them out of an "outsized" portion of their personal injury settlements slammed the litigation financing company's move to toss their class allegations, arguing in Kentucky federal court that the state Supreme Court has found that class action waivers in such consumer contracts are unconscionable. In a response brief filed Wednesday, Nickesha McClain, the administrator for May King's estate, and Cheston Mason argued that their class claims against the Rosemont, Illinois-based company are viable and can't be stricken, dismissed or sent to small claims court in Chicago. "If defendant is allowed to force plaintiffs and...

