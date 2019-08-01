2nd Circ. Rejects Two-Tiered Bail System Favoring The Rich

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday largely banned the practice by wealthy defendants of hiring private security guards as part of bail packages to ensure their court appearances, saying the Bail Reform Act doesn't permit a two-tiered system in which rich people are released into gilded cages, while poorer suspects are detained. The ruling from a three-judge panel of the appeals court explains its reasoning for denying the appeal of the rejection of a bail application from a former salesman of Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilder Privinvest, Jean Boustani, who's accused of taking part in a $2 billion bribery and investor fraud scheme in...

