Copyright Small Claims Court Raises Big Questions

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Legislation to create a small claims court for copyright law could be gaining steam after winning approval last month from a Senate committee, but some copyright experts aren't so sure the new system would function as advertised. The Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act of 2019, or CASE Act, is the latest in a yearslong effort to create a cheaper route for small copyright owners to sue for infringement ⁠— a change that proponents say is necessary to combat widespread infringement on the internet. Copyright lawsuits can cost tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars to litigate, making it cost-prohibitive for small...

