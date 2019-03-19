Kraft Heinz Wants ERISA Suit Over Stock Price Sent To Ill.

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Kraft Heinz told a Pennsylvania federal judge that Illinois was the proper place for the company to face a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action alleging its executives let workers invest their retirement savings in overvalued company stock. In its Wednesday motion, Kraft Heinz Foods Co. urged the court to send the case — along with several derivative suits — to the Northern District of Illinois, where an earlier-filed, consolidated shareholder class action is proceeding. The suits all stemmed from Kraft Heinz's announcement of "certain accounting adjustments" and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe in February, the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS