Media Co. Can't Shake Ex-CFO's Tax Fraud, Retaliation Suit

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A former chief financial officer has provided enough evidence to allow him to proceed with claims that he faced retaliation for exposing a media company's allegedly fraudulent tax practices, a New York federal court has ruled. Gordon Lavalette provided sufficient backing for allegations that Ion Media Networks Inc. and chief executive officer R. Brandon Burgess breached Lavalette's contract and violated the New York False Claims Act and New York City Human Rights Law by firing him because he raised concerns about the company's tax practices, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said in a Monday order. In addition to alleging that...

