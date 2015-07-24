Katy Perry, Others Hit With $2.8M 'Dark Horse' IP Verdict

Law360, Los Angeles (August 1, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Katy Perry, her songwriters and Capitol Records must pony up a combined $2.8 million as fair compensation for copying a musical phrase in a Christian rap song for their own hit single "Dark Horse," a California federal jury ordered Thursday, three days after returning an infringement verdict. After deliberating more than four hours, the nine-member jury ordered Capitol Records, Perry, star songwriters Dr. Luke, Cirkut, Max Martin, Sarah Hudson and rapper Juicy J, among others, to pay almost $2.8 million of the $41 million in revenue the defendants received from the exploitation of 2013's "Dark Horse," to rap artists Marcus Gray, Emanuel Lambert...

