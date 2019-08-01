Google Stops Transcribing Assistant Speech Data In Europe

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Google will bar its contractors from transcribing sensitive conversations collected by its Google Assistant system in the European Union for three months amid a probe into whether the practice breaches privacy laws, a German data protection agency said Thursday. The tech giant's decision, reported by Hamburg’s commissioner for data protection Johannes Caspar, comes a month after Google acknowledged that it has contractors around the world listen to the recordings in order to better train the company's artificial intelligence system to understand the nuances and accents of different languages. Recordings picked up by Google's Assistant technology and sent out for analysis include intimate...

