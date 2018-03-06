Facebook Calls On Founding Fathers In Bid To Nix Tagging IP

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Facebook has urged a California federal court to invalidate a BlackBerry image-tagging patent, saying that identifying people in photos is an abstract process that has been done for ages, including to identify the Founding Fathers in an 1818 painting. John Trumbull's Declaration of Independence. Source: Facebook. In an image-filled motion for summary judgment Thursday, Facebook Inc. claimed the patent it’s accused of infringing doesn’t hold up under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice test, as it’s abstract without any added invention. The company raised John Trumbull's famous image of 47 men present when a draft of the Declaration of Independence was submitted,...

