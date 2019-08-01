BNSF Must Face Suit Over Worker's Amputated Leg

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Colorado appeals court on Thursday revived a suit accusing BNSF Railway Co. of causing a construction worker's leg to be amputated after getting run over by an excavator, saying the railroad did indeed have a duty to give the worker proper safety instructions. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of BNSF in a suit seeking to hold the railroad liable for injuries suffered by Richard Blakesley, a contract welder working at a light rail construction site in Denver who needed to have his leg amputated below the knee after his foot was run...

