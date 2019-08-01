Trump Ups Pressure On China With Fresh Tariff Threat

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Expressing frustration over China's sluggishness to strike a sweeping trade deal, President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will set a 10% levy on roughly $300 billion worth of goods, effectively applying a punitive tariff on all Chinese goods shipped to the U.S. In a series of tweets, Trump said that the new tariffs taking effect Sept. 1 will target Chinese products that have not yet been hit with duties in the U.S.'s standoff with Beijing. The 25% tariff already in place on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods will not be changed, he said. The announcement comes right after trade...

