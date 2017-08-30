Freedom Mortgage Strikes $9.5M Deal In Unwanted Calls Suit

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Freedom Mortgage Corp. has struck a $9.5 million deal to resolve class allegations that the company made unsolicited telemarketing calls to consumers using automated messages in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to a filing Thursday in New Jersey federal court. Nearly a year after defeating Freedom Mortgage's bids to toss their claims, plaintiffs Joshua Somogyi, Kelly Whyle Somogyi and Stewart Sieleman filed a motion seeking preliminary approval of the proposed agreement, saying "they have obtained an excellent settlement in the circumstances that provides real value especially given the contingent risks." The two sides reached the settlement following "extensive...

