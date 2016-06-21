Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Jaded' Alsup Skeptical Of Apple And Cisco's $10M IP Fee Bid

Law360, San Francisco (August 1, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A "jaded" U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday questioned whether Apple and Cisco are overreaching by seeking $10 million in attorney fees and costs from a tech company they say dragged them into "baseless" patent disputes, telling them "the law should be that we deny and give you zero."

"You should be honest from the get-go," Judge Alsup told attorneys for the tech giants, saying they appeared to be overstating fees and costs incurred in the case. "That's how I feel about it."

"That may not be the law," he added.

Judge Alsup's punishing comments came during a hearing Thursday...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Date Filed

June 24, 2016

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Date Filed

June 21, 2016

