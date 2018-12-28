7th Circ. Says City Can Limit Red Light Camera Ticket Fights

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a proposed class action claiming an Illinois village deprives drivers of due process by limiting how they can challenge tickets from red light cameras. The village of Lakemoor limits the types of defenses available to drivers who want to fight tickets for red light camera violations. But a unanimous three-judge panel said that limit does not put the village at risk of mistakenly depriving drivers of their property. The village's allowable defenses against red light tickets include arguing that the vehicle at issue was owned by or leased to someone else at...

