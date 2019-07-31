EBay Accuses Amazon Managers Of Poaching Top Sellers

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- EBay Inc. filed a lawsuit against three Amazon managers in California federal court Wednesday accusing them of poaching eBay’s top sellers, months after a state judge sent a similar lawsuit to arbitration due to an arbitration provision in eBay’s user agreement. In a 32-page complaint, eBay accused Sonja Boch, Amazon’s head of global seller recruitment and success, and two other managers — Amanda Sullivan Hedger and Ernest Arambula — of running an illegal scheme that aimed to infiltrate eBay’s internal “M2M” email system in order to recruit eBay’s top sellers to the rival platform. “This exploitation of eBay’s M2M system has...

