Restaurant's Malpractice Suit Against Seyfarth May Proceed

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has allowed a bankrupt restaurant company to go forward with its claim that Seyfarth Shaw LLP bungled an adversary action against its landlord by failing to submit expert reports on time. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Michael Wiles on Tuesday denied Seyfarth's motion to dismiss Blue Dog at 399 Inc.'s claim that the law firm's failure to meet the deadline for the reports cost the restaurant the chance to win at trial or negotiate a larger settlement for what it claims was a wrongful eviction from the space it was leasing in Manhattan. According to a complaint Blue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS