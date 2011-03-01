Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ’s Bid To Toss Whistleblowers' Gilead FCA Suit Hits Snag

Law360, San Francisco (August 1, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge weighing whether to grant the U.S. Department of Justice’s bid to scrap whistleblowers' decade-long, multibillion-dollar False Claims Act suit against Gilead Sciences Inc. has suggested that DOJ attorneys brief him on any cost-benefit analysis they performed in deciding to seek dismissal.

In an unusual move, the DOJ is seeking to dismiss the case, saying that even though it's being spearheaded by whistleblowers Jeffrey and Sherilyn Campie, the federal government still has to commit resources to the case.

But U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said Thursday he couldn’t tell whether the government had reached any conclusions regarding the validity and...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Date Filed

March 1, 2011

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

