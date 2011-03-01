DOJ’s Bid To Toss Whistleblowers' Gilead FCA Suit Hits Snag

Law360, San Francisco (August 1, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge weighing whether to grant the U.S. Department of Justice’s bid to scrap whistleblowers' decade-long, multibillion-dollar False Claims Act suit against Gilead Sciences Inc. has suggested that DOJ attorneys brief him on any cost-benefit analysis they performed in deciding to seek dismissal. In an unusual move, the DOJ is seeking to dismiss the case, saying that even though it's being spearheaded by whistleblowers Jeffrey and Sherilyn Campie, the federal government still has to commit resources to the case. But U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said Thursday he couldn’t tell whether the government had reached any conclusions regarding the validity and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS