Longfellow Buys Bain Research Triangle Properties For $405M

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Bain Capital Real Estate has sold its portfolio of 18 buildings on four campuses in North Carolina’s Research Triangle area to an affiliate of Longfellow Strategic Value Fund for approximately $405 million, Jones Lang LaSalle announced Thursday. The deal sees Longfellow Real Estate Partners LLC acquire a 1.34 million-square-foot portfolio of 18 buildings in the Keystone Technology Park and Imperial Center, with 94% of the property leased, real estate and investment management firm Jones Lang LaSalle said in a statement. The Research Triangle area, which lies between Durham and Raleigh, is an innovation hub connected to research facilities of 12 colleges and...

