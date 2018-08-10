Atty's Move From DLA Piper Can't DQ Counsel In Mavenir Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has found that an alleged conflict involving an attorney's move from DLA Piper to Labaton Sucharow LLP shouldn't prevent a shareholder that’s suing tech company Mavenir Inc. from keeping other firms as counsel in the case. Ruling against the Texas-based Mavenir, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sherry Fallon said Thursday the company hadn't been able to show that a onetime DLA Piper attorney who'd represented Mavenir in related litigation shared confidential information after he jumped to Labaton, which filed the complaint in the proposed shareholder class action on behalf of a Michigan county retirement fund. Labaton withdrew from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS