Helicopter Co. Didn’t Prove Antitrust Claims, Judge Says

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Kansas helicopter repair company failed to prove that subsidiaries of a French aerospace company are unreasonably restraining competition, a Texas federal judge has ruled, saying the company didn’t present enough evidence to prove its price-fixing and group boycott claims. U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer ruled Thursday that EuroTec Vertical Flight Solutions LLC, which buys and repairs helicopters and engines, did not establish that several units of French company Safran S.A. had conspired to fix prices among competitors or to refuse to sell engine parts to EuroTec. “[EuroTec] did not allege facts showing the purported conspiracy, such as allegations showing a...

