Pentagon Hits Pause On $10B Cloud Computing Project

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Pentagon said Thursday that it would wait to award its controversial, first-of-its-kind $10 billion cloud computing contract until newly confirmed Defense Secretary Mark Esper conducts a review. U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson Elissa Smith announced the delay in awarding the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract in a statement noting that Esper is "keeping his promise to members of Congress and the American public." "No decision will be made on the program until he has completed his examination," Smith said. Esper was sworn in July 23. The department's move to pump the breaks on JEDI comes two weeks after President Donald...

